Frontier Live on X – Tyranny in Venezuela, Canada’s Lessons – with Ana Rizo

Ana Rizo, President of Ladies for Liberty talks about the decline and tyranny of Venezuela. What’s happening in Venezuela? Does its uprising hold an important lesson for us in Canada? She highlights why it’s important to be an active and engaged citizen. You need to hear her story and how she made the difficult choice to leave Venezuela.
Watch live on X here and YouTube here, Thursday August 29 2024 at 2 PM CST
