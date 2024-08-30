NEWSLETTER
Should cellphones be banned in classrooms?

Recently, several provinces have banned or severely limited the use cellphones in classrooms. The argument for banning cellphones is obvious. Using them during class can be a huge distraction. The […]
Published on August 30, 2024
Recently, several provinces have banned or severely limited the use cellphones in classrooms. The argument for banning cellphones is obvious. Using them during class can be a huge distraction.

The argument for allowing them is somewhat more nuanced. Many of us use cellphones for note taking, photographing important notes and images, research, collaboration, calendars and reminders. By banning cellphones, children lose the opportunity to learn to use cellphones in highly productive ways. It can be advocated that rather than banning them, schools should teach children how to more effectively use them for life skills.

Do you agree that cellphones should be banned in classrooms?
