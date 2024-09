Alain Bertaud, urban planning expert, says urban planners aren’t doing the job they’re supposed to do. He explains how and why they’re trying to tell people were to live or enforce a way of life, like we’re seeing in some cities across Canada. Bertaud says while urban planners are touting 15-minute cities, the idea is impossible and doesn’t make a city work. (65 minutes)

