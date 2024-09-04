Navigating the Housing Affordability Crisis

Housing prices are through the roof, but why? Join Joel Kotkin as he navigates the complex maze of housing affordability with insights from Ross Elliott, Peter Holle , and Wendell Cox. We break down how decades of flawed policies and excessive regulations have made homeownership a distant dream for many in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Wendell Cox amplifies the urgent need to address the skyrocketing costs that now dominate household expenses, while Ross Elliott and Peter Holle expose the pitfalls of restrictive land use policies. Could reducing government intervention be the solution? Tune in to find out. The conversation takes an intriguing turn as we challenge the long-standing belief that city centers should be the epicenters of job creation. With employment flourishing in suburban areas, particularly in education and healthcare sectors, does high-density urban planning still make sense? Examples from Sydney and Brisbane illustrate the feasibility of suburban business districts and the hurdles of converting industrial land. The chapter pushes for a fresh look at current planning models to better reflect today’s economic landscape. Our discussion reaches a critical point as we explore the far-reaching socio-economic impacts of existing housing policies.

Young families, potential homeowners, and even entire generations are feeling the squeeze of regulatory costs and inflated property prices. We scrutinize the fairness of energy-efficient building mandates and the push to eliminate natural gas in new constructions. The demographic consequences, including plummeting birth rates and the intricate role of immigration, are examined in depth. By connecting the dots between housing affordability, regulatory reform, and urban planning, we underscore the urgent need for balanced, thoughtful policies moving forward. Join us for an episode packed with eye-opening revelations and practical solutions. (53 minutes)



Watch on YouTube here.