Frontier Live on X – NDP/Liberal Deal is Dead. Now What? – with Dan McTeague

In a shocking turn of events, the NDP Leader announced Wednesday his party would no longer be supporting the Liberal minority government. What now? Former Liberal MP Dan McTeague will unpack what happened and whether Canadians are going to polls this year? Some are calling this a stunt, and the real proof will come when the NDP must vote in a non-confidence vote likely put forth by the Conservatives when the house sits in September. Was this the only way the NDP had a chance of winning two by-elections taking place in September? Do the repeated Liberal attacks on the oil and gas industry have anything to do with the NDP’s decision?

Watch Live on YouTube here and Twitter here, September 5, 2024 at 2 PM CST.

