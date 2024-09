Martha Voth’s husband Alvin developed breathing problems after contracting COVID in May of 2021. In hospital he was doing well on face mask oxygen but the doctor decided to ventilate him anyway. Alvin recovered from COVID but contracted sepsis infection. Martha tells of the common sense requests of the family regarding his care that were denied by the medical staff as they said, “it’s not our protocol”. (32 minutes)

