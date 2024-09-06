NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Which common “narrative” about the origins of the COVID-19 virus do you believe?

1. Derived from tainted food in the Wuhan wet market 2. Lab leak from the Wuhan virology lab from a natural occurring but unidentified source 3. Gain of function experiment gone wrong resulting in a lab leak.
Published on September 6, 2024
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

After 4 plus years of Covid 19, which of 3 common “narratives” about the virus’s appearance do you believe?
Vote

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:

Should cellphones be banned in classrooms?

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Should cellphones be banned in classrooms?

Should cellphones be banned in classrooms?

Aug 30, 2024

Recently, several provinces have banned or severely limited the use cellphones in classrooms. The argument for banning cellphones is obvious. Using them during class can be a huge distraction. The argument for allowing them is somewhat more nuanced. Many of us use...

Which option do you prefer for a future Canadian Senate?

Which option do you prefer for a future Canadian Senate?

Aug 23, 2024

Justin Trudeau has made some modest Senate reforms by having a somewhat partisan committee select Senators to be appointed. It’s no surprise that these selections seem to share similar big government priorities to our current PM, albeit not necessarily card-carrying...