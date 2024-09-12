Frontier Live on X – Back to School Warnings – with Caylan Ford

Do you know what your child’s school is teaching? Caylan Ford founded her own charter school in Alberta after finding out what her kids were learning in school. The K-8 Calgary Classical Academy is now bursting at the seams. What does she warn parents need to be on the lookout for? And what can parents do if they are concerned?

Watch live on Thursday September 12, 2024 at 2 PM CST on YouTube here and X (Twitter) here.

Watch previous episodes:

NDP/Liberal Deal is Dead. Now What? – with Dan McTeague

Tyranny in Venezuela, Canada’s Lessons – with Ana Rizo

The Good, Bad & Ugly of Winnipeg Plan 20-50 – with Randal O’Toole

The Fallout of the Coutts Border Blockade – With Jason Lavigne

Fired for Getting Covid Right – with Martin Kulldorff

Local Government – Making Cities Work For You – With Sam Sullivan

Does Canada Have a Manufacturing Crisis? – With Catherine Swift