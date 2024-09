Lawyer James Kitchen presents his analysis on why the courts failed to uphold the individual’s rights and also to explain the capture of professional regulatory boards in the country. “I don’t care how many laws you have or how good they are on paper. They’re useless without some sort of cultural morality about what is good and evil, and what is bad and what is right, and individual rights and how they should actually be respected”. (78 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.