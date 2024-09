Canadian columnist Barbara Kay have an important discussion surrounding gender identity and are these children getting the right treatment they need, or are they being guided by ideology. Barbara and David Leis unpack the Cass Report out of the UK that ultimately led to the closures of several gender affirming treatment centers. Why is Canada ignoring this information? (77 minutes)

Watch shorter clips on Youtube here and Rumble here.

Listen to the full episode on Podbean here.