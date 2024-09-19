Frontier Live on X – Who is Canada’s Next PM? – with Andrew Lawton

Who is Pierre Poilievre? Possibly Canada’s next Prime Minister. Andrew Lawton wrote a book about this young politician that seemed to come out of nowhere with his funny one-liners and viral comments aimed at the current government. The polls show he could be the next PM, so what will Canada look like under his leadership? How will this affect you?

