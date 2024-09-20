Will it make a difference?

Canada’s inflation rate has finally hit the Bank of Canada’s 2% target for the first time since 2021!
Click below to view the last poll question results:
Which common “narrative” about the origins of the COVID-19 virus do you believe?
Canada’s inflation rate has finally hit the Bank of Canada’s 2% target for the first time since 2021!
Click below to view the last poll question results:
Which common “narrative” about the origins of the COVID-19 virus do you believe?
Share | Email | Print
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
MORE NEWS
1. Derived from tainted food in the Wuhan wet market
2. Lab leak from the Wuhan virology lab from a natural occurring but unidentified source
3. Gain of function experiment gone wrong resulting in a lab leak.
Recently, several provinces have banned or severely limited the use cellphones in classrooms. The argument for banning cellphones is obvious. Using them during class can be a huge distraction. The argument for allowing them is somewhat more nuanced. Many of us use...
Justin Trudeau has made some modest Senate reforms by having a somewhat partisan committee select Senators to be appointed. It’s no surprise that these selections seem to share similar big government priorities to our current PM, albeit not necessarily card-carrying...