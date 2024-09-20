NEWSLETTER
Will it make a difference?

Canada’s inflation rate has finally hit the Bank of Canada’s 2% target for the first time since 2021!
Published on September 20, 2024
Have you noticed any difference when paying at the till?
Should cellphones be banned in classrooms?

Should cellphones be banned in classrooms?

Aug 30, 2024

Recently, several provinces have banned or severely limited the use cellphones in classrooms. The argument for banning cellphones is obvious. Using them during class can be a huge distraction. The argument for allowing them is somewhat more nuanced. Many of us use...

Which option do you prefer for a future Canadian Senate?

Which option do you prefer for a future Canadian Senate?

Aug 23, 2024

Justin Trudeau has made some modest Senate reforms by having a somewhat partisan committee select Senators to be appointed. It’s no surprise that these selections seem to share similar big government priorities to our current PM, albeit not necessarily card-carrying...