Diversity of Thought Among Teachers is a Good Thing

Visit the website of the Manitoba Teachers’ Society (MTS) and you might think that all teachers are left-wing ideologues.

The reality, however, is quite different. There is, in fact, plenty of diversity of thought among teachers despite the one-sided political message the public generally hears from union leaders. My own career proves it.

I’m now in my 25th year of teaching in southeastern Manitoba. Along with performing my regular teaching duties, I’ve served on a provincial curriculum development team, delivered professional development sessions on MTS PD Day, completed a master’s degree in educational administration, and authored two books on education policy.

Suffice it to say, I am heavily immersed in public education.

My educational philosophy is quite straightforward. Most notably, I reject the ridiculous notion that teachers should be a “guide on the side” rather than a “sage on the stage.” On the contrary, teachers need to take charge of their classrooms and should immerse their students in a knowledge-rich learning environment.

As for my broader political beliefs, I am a small “c” conservative who sees the advantages of free markets, minimal government regulation, and low taxes. As you might expect, I support Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, and I will enthusiastically vote to axe the carbon tax in the next election.

Along with being fiscally conservative, I hold conservative views on social issues too. For example, I am pro-life and believe in the value of human life from conception to natural death. I’ve also been highly critical of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs that drive people apart rather than bring people together.

For those who are wondering, I don’t push these views on my students. When students ask me to share my personal opinion on controversial issues, I generally tell them that I have plenty of avenues to share my opinion and that there’s no need for me to do so in class. In short, I seek to give all my students an excellent education regardless of their beliefs.

Some of those avenues for sharing my opinion include writing newspaper op-eds, participating in radio and TV interviews, and conducting public policy research for think tanks such as the Frontier Centre. Also, I serve as deputy mayor of Steinbach and was first elected to Steinbach City Council in 2006. Being an elected official means that I’m regularly in the public eye.

Simply put, I am living proof that it is entirely possible to be openly conservative and still have a successful career as a public school teacher.

During the last 25 years, I have never been censored by my employer or by my union. While my articles are probably not popular with MTS leaders, to their credit none of them have ever tried to silence me.

In addition, the MTS constitution explicitly recognizes the right of teachers to “free speech including the right to criticize the Policies and governance of the Society.” All teachers need to be aware of this right. To be honest, I’d like more teachers to speak out about educational policy.

We should be glad that teachers don’t all think the same way. This diversity ensures that students receive a better education than if we all thought alike. That is, after all, what we are paid to do.

Michael Zwaagstra is a public high school teacher and senior fellow with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.