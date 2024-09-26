Frontier Live on X – Convoy and Coutts Trials & Mistrials – with Ray McGinnis

Is justice being served? Or are they political prisoners? Author Ray McGinnis has the very latest from the Tamara Lich and Chris Barber trials stemming from the Freedom Convoy as well as the latest from the Coutts Alberta border trials. Ray will talk about his new book called Unjustified: The Freedom Convoy, The Emergencies Act, and The Inquiry That Got it all Wrong.
