Frontier Live on X – Convoy and Coutts Trials & Mistrials – with Ray McGinnis

Is justice being served? Or are they political prisoners? Author Ray McGinnis has the very latest from the Tamara Lich and Chris Barber trials stemming from the Freedom Convoy as well as the latest from the Coutts Alberta border trials. Ray will talk about his new book called Unjustified: The Freedom Convoy, The Emergencies Act, and The Inquiry That Got it all Wrong.

Watch on X (Twitter) here and YouTube here.

Watch previous episodes:

Who is Canada’s Next PM? – with Andrew Lawton

Back to School Warnings – with Caylan Ford

NDP/Liberal Deal is Dead. Now What? – with Dan McTeague

Tyranny in Venezuela, Canada’s Lessons – with Ana Rizo

The Good, Bad & Ugly of Winnipeg Plan 20-50 – with Randal O’Toole

The Fallout of the Coutts Border Blockade – With Jason Lavigne