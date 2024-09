Drue Taylor, a yoga instrutor and young mother of 3, was always interested in science and had never had a bad reaction to a vaccine so she was quite excited to receive her first shot. Now after two vaccines, at the age of 33 years, Drue is irreversibly damaged and she said, “Dr. Raj has said to me that there is no cure for what I have, and his job is to make me comfortable. (39 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.