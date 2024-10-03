NEWSLETTER
Frontier Live on X – US Election & War in the Middle East – with Teresa Mull

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on October 3, 2024
David Leis | Teresa Mull
Podcast | Foreign Affairs | Video | Politics

 

Teresa Mull, author and policy advisory, and host David Leis will take your questions and talk about what’s going on in the US election so far and what the outcome could be. They’ll also discuss the latest developments in the Middle East. Could this latest attack on Israel spark WWIII? Is there a way to peace?  

Watch Live on YouTube and X (Twitter), October 3 2024 at 2 PM CST.

Watch previous episodes:

Convoy and Coutts Trials & Mistrials – with Ray McGinnis

Who is Canada’s Next PM? – with Andrew Lawton

Back to School Warnings – with Caylan Ford

NDP/Liberal Deal is Dead. Now What? – with Dan McTeague

Tyranny in Venezuela, Canada’s Lessons – with Ana Rizo

The Good, Bad & Ugly of Winnipeg Plan 20-50 – with Randal O’Toole

 

GIESBRECHT: The Staggering Incompetence of Biden and Putin

Oct 3, 2024

Vladmir Putin with a target in his sights... It was Kiev, argues columnist Brian Giesbrecht, and that was a massive mistake,WS file photo   Putin, Biden and Ukraine... A tale of two egos. How much is history the work of particular people, and how much just...