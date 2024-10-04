Lost Job Due to Vaccine Status

“A dental hygienist working in Chester, Nova Scotia for 22 years. The Dental Board did not mandate the COVID vaccines and so she chose not to get vaccinated. All other fellow employees were vaccinated and one of the triple vaccinated fell very ill with COVID. The office protocols forced that Amie get tested, and she tested positive, although was not symptomatic. She was to return after 14 days of being a “close contact” but her employer ended up firing (only) her instead as she was not vaccinated. (21 minutes)

