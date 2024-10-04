NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Lost Job Due to Vaccine Status

National Citizens Inquiry
Published on October 4, 2024
Ami Johnson | National Citizens Inquiry
Civil Liberties | COVID-19 | Video | Workplace

 

“A dental hygienist working in Chester, Nova Scotia for 22 years. The Dental Board did not mandate the COVID vaccines and so she chose not to get vaccinated. All other fellow employees were vaccinated and one of the triple vaccinated fell very ill with COVID. The office protocols forced that Amie get tested, and she tested positive, although was not symptomatic. She was to return after 14 days of being a “close contact” but her employer ended up firing (only) her instead as she was not vaccinated. (21 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Will We Fall For The Same Old PCR Tricks Again?

Will We Fall For The Same Old PCR Tricks Again?

Oct 2, 2024

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. How long will Canadians continue falling for the same media tricks that they fell for during the years of lockdowns and vaccine passports? “Alberta's COVID-19 death toll more than 4 times higher than flu over...