Moving the Transgender Debate

Alberta has proposed legislation to prohibit those under 18 from undergoing irreversible gender affirmation surgery and those under 16 from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy.
Published on October 4, 2024
Should all provinces follow Alberta's lead?
Property Rights

