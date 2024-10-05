They Are CENSORING True North Content As “Hate Speech”

Last week, a True North interview that challenged the Residential School narrative was censored by Spotify and removed from the platform because it violated community guidelines and was labeled “hate speech”. NDP MPs began publicly celebrating the censorship of our interview on social media. Only a few days later, another NDP politician at a National Defence Committee meeting asked how True North could be “defeated” – as if our journalism is a threat to national security. This is a matter of free speech and a free press. Both are under attack by big tech and the radical left. Watch the latest episode of Ratio’d with Harrison Faulkner, featuring Frontier Centre for Public Policy Senior Fellow Dr. Rodney Clifton. (14 minutes)

