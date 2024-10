Bruce Pardy, law professor at Queen’s University, discusses why the legal system is not working the way it should, as well as the impact of deep state. Who’s really controlling our society? The answer may surprise you. Bruce explains governments are being compromised. What does that look like? Bruce also unpacks the gender debate, parental rights and the threat to free speech.

Listen to on podbean here. (66 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here & here; and Rumble here & here.