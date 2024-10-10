NEWSLETTER
Frontier Live on X – Hamas Supporters vs Canadian Values, Which Side Are You On? – with Philip Carl Salzman

Published on October 10, 2024
David Leis | Philip Carl Salzman
Pro-Palestine protestors burn a Canadian flag in Vancouver—terrorism or protest? Where’s Justin Trudeau in all this? Dr. Philip Salzman breaks down the Middle East conflict and what’s happening here in Canada. Is this a religious war, and how does it end?

Fired Alberta Professor Largely Vindicated

Oct 9, 2024

  An arbitrator has ruled that Calgary’s Mount Royal University (MRU) acted in a “disproportionate” manner in late 2021 in its firing of Frances Widdowson, a tenured political scientist with a speciality in Indigenous issues. Dr. Widdowson, an outspoken critic of...