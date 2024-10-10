Frontier Live on X – Hamas Supporters vs Canadian Values, Which Side Are You On? – with Philip Carl Salzman

Pro-Palestine protestors burn a Canadian flag in Vancouver—terrorism or protest? Where’s Justin Trudeau in all this? Dr. Philip Salzman breaks down the Middle East conflict and what’s happening here in Canada. Is this a religious war, and how does it end?
Watch on X (Twitter) and YouTube.
Watch previous episodes:
US Election & War in the Middle East – with Teresa Mull
Convoy and Coutts Trials & Mistrials – with Ray McGinnis
Who is Canada’s Next PM? – with Andrew Lawton
Back to School Warnings – with Caylan Ford
NDP/Liberal Deal is Dead. Now What? – with Dan McTeague