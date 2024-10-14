Key Policy Ideas for the BC Election

An election in British Columbia presents opportunities to discuss critical policies for the province’s future. Here are a few key ideas we hope British Columbians will consider for adoption by their next government, regardless of the political label of that government.

These Frontier policy proposals aim to transform British Columbia by addressing critical areas such as housing, taxes, healthcare, and energy. It calls for revising laws that hinder housing development promoting flexibility in land use to improve affordability. Frontier advocates for eliminating the carbon tax and gradual cuts to income and sales taxes to stimulate economic growth. On healthcare, our proposal suggests moving away from a global budgeting model toward result-driven funding and supports market-structured health services. Frontier emphasizes reducing reliance on government intervention and fostering competition in the energy sector. It also calls for divesting non-core public assets, including BC Hydro, and promoting responsible mining and forest management.

This policy document is rooted in classical liberal principles, focusing on individual rights, open markets, and transparency. It encourages a Western Canadian perspective in policy-making, advocating for evidence-driven, free-market solutions to propel the province toward a more prosperous future. The Frontier Centre remains committed to advancing these ideas through research, outreach, and advocacy.

Download: Key Ideas for Transforming British Columbia (2 pages)