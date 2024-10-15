Canada’s Immigration System Under Scrutiny Due To Islamic Terror

Recently, Canada’s immigration system has come under scrutiny due to a series of arrests of individuals alleged to be planning terrorist attacks. The first arrests came in July when a father and son, Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi and Mostafa Eldidi, were charged with a number of terrorism-related offenses after their arrest near Toronto. The pair immigrated to Canada, where the father obtained his citizenship, prompting a review of immigration screening processes.

This was followed earlier this month by the arrest of Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, who was alleged to be planning a mass shooting at a Jewish center in New York City. Kahn, a Pakistani citizen, was in Canada on a student visa. He was arrested in Quebec on his way to New York.

While these two cases playing out in eastern Canada have drawn the most media attention, we need to look to western Canada, specifically to the province of Alberta, to find several examples of homegrown Canadian terrorism. Earlier this month, Zakarya Rida Hussein, a Canadian citizen living in Calgary, Alberta, was sentenced to six years in prison on terrorism-related charges, including plans to bomb Calgary’s Pride Parade in 2023.

Even more problematic for Canada’s international reputation were two Alberta residents exporting Islamist terrorism to the United Kingdom and Israel. In July of this year, a London jury found Anjem Choudary, the notorious leader of the radical Al-Muhajiroun group, guilty of directing a terrorist group. However, Choudary was not alone in the dock. Khaled Hussein, originally from Edmonton, Alberta, was also convicted of holding membership in the same banned terror organization.

Similarly, in Israel, radicalized Alberta teacher Zachareah Adam Quraishi was killed earlier this summer when he attempted to attack an Israeli security post at Netiv Ha’asara. Quraishi was educated at the University of Alberta.

These incidents suggest a growing problem as it relates to both the importation of terrorists into Canada and the radicalization of Canadian Muslim citizens with the added concern that Canada is now exporting Islamist terror to our allies in the US, Europe, and Israel. This raises the question of what Canadian governments, at the national and provincial level, are doing to counter the importation and domestic growth of terror.

Immigration is primarily a federal responsibility, and opposition Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman has been attempting to hold the Canadian government’s feet to the fire. Over the past few months, Lantsman has been demanding answers as to how the father-son duo was able to immigrate to Canada, and why a student visa was issued to Khan, allowing him to use Canada as a staging ground for attacks in New York.

What is being done?

IN TERMS OF the domestic radicalization of Canadian citizens in the province of Alberta, there has been little discussion regarding how this is occurring or what the federal and provincial governments are doing to stem the tide. In Canada, for instance, education is a provincial responsibility, but nothing has been said by the conservative Alberta government about the proliferation of Islamist ideologies in the province or if anything is being done through the education system to counter their impact.

This silence is coming at a time when Canada’s federally-appointed special representative on combating Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby, recently sent a letter to college and university administrators in Canada recommending the hiring of more Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian professors. Far from expressing concern over the growing Islamist terror threats emanating from Canada, Elghawaby highlighted an alleged dangerous climate on Canadian campuses for pro-Palestinian protesters.

The province of Quebec, no friend of Elghawaby, called for the federal Islamophobia representative to resign, citing her interference with Quebec’s provincial jurisdiction and its stance that academic hiring in the province should be based on principles of secularism rather than religious affiliation. No such call has come from the Alberta government.

That the Alberta government has had nothing to say on these matters should not surprise Canadians given that Alberta’s minister responsible for advanced education, Rajan Sawhney, was the only member of the Alberta provincial government to publicly call for my own resignation as chief of the Alberta Human Rights Commission in 2022. My crime, in Sawhney’s eyes, was having written an academic review of a book on historic Islamic imperialism penned by renowned British-Israeli historian Efraim Karsh and published by Yale University Press in 2006. Ms. Sawhney’s initial statement condemning my review has since been removed from her Facebook page.

To date, there is little evidence that most Canadian governments, federally or provincially, are overly concerned about Canada’s new reputation, and especially that of Alberta, as exporters of Islamist terrorism. However, as governments grapple with the potential negative blow-back from our allies, this attitude may undergo a rather abrupt change.

First published in the Jerusalem Post here.

Collin May s a lawyer in Calgary, an adjunct lecturer in community health sciences at the University of Calgary, a former chief of the Alberta Human Rights Commission, and recently the author of numerous articles on the psychology, philosophy, and social theory of cancel culture.