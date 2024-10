Steven Edginton, a renowned journalist in the UK, reveals the political drama surrounding Liz Truss, the shortest serving Prime Minister in UK’s history. He explains the downfall of the UK culture and values after allowing in a record number of migrants. It appears Canada has something in common with the Brits. Is there a way to reverse the damage? (64 minutes)

Watch on YouTube, Part 1 & Part 2, and on Rumble here.

Download the podcast here.