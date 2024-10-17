NEWSLETTER
Frontier Live on X – BC, SK & NB Election Breakdown – with Nigel Hannaford

Published on October 17, 2024
David Leis | Nigel Hannaford
Nigel Hannaford, Canadian political speechwriter and journalist for the Western Standard unpacks the critical provincial elections in British Columbia, New Brunswick and Saskatchewan. Can the conservative party pull out a historic win in BC? What are the issues in these important elections and how will they impact you? 

Watch live on Oct 16, 2024 at 2PM CST on X (Twitter) and YouTube.

 

