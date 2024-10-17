Has Canada’s multiculturalism failed?

Foreign interference in federal elections, assassinations on Canadian soil, the presence of Chinese ‘police stations,’ and ‘death to Canada’ calls suggest that diaspora politics has gone wrong.
Click below to view the last poll question results:
Foreign interference in federal elections, assassinations on Canadian soil, the presence of Chinese ‘police stations,’ and ‘death to Canada’ calls suggest that diaspora politics has gone wrong.
Click below to view the last poll question results:
Share | Email | Print
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
MORE NEWS
A candidate in the BC election is proposing to make recordings of court proceedings available online if he forms government. Would you support a similar move to promote learning and judicial transparency in your jurisdiction?
Alberta has proposed legislation to prohibit those under 18 from undergoing irreversible gender affirmation surgery and those under 16 from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy.
Should provincial governments do more to secure and protect property rights in Canada?