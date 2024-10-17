NEWSLETTER
Has Canada’s multiculturalism failed?

Foreign interference in federal elections, assassinations on Canadian soil, the presence of Chinese 'police stations,' and 'death to Canada' calls suggest that diaspora politics has gone wrong.
Published on October 17, 2024
Frontier Centre
Foreign interference in federal elections, assassinations on Canadian soil, the presence of Chinese 'police stations,' and 'death to Canada' calls suggest that diaspora politics has gone wrong.

Is it time for Canada to reconsider its policies promoting multiculturalism?
