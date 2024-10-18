To Unlock its Potential, B.C. Must Overhaul Outdated Policies Now

The next B.C. government must seize the moment and make the tough decisions that will shape the province’s future for the better.

To the incoming government of British Columbia:

This election marks a pivotal moment in the province’s history. The decisions you make will define BC’s future for generations. Now is the time for bold, decisive action that addresses the province’s most pressing issues head-on. To lead British Columbia toward real prosperity, sustainability, and security, you must overhaul outdated policies and embrace transformative solutions.

One of the biggest crises facing British Columbia is housing affordability. In urban centres, restrictive zoning laws and red tape are strangling the development of new homes, driving up prices and leaving renters and buyers with fewer options. You need to cut through these barriers. Revising provincial and municipal laws that hinder housing development and pushing for flexible land-use policies will unlock more opportunities for building rental and owner occupied homes, making housing more affordable for everyone.

The Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) Use Regulation is a critical piece of this puzzle. While protecting farmland is important, huge sections of land near urban centres could be better used for housing. You need to strike a balance – preserve necessary farmland but open up other areas for development to ease the housing crunch in places like Vancouver.

Taxes are another major burden dragging down the province’s economy. The carbon tax, income tax, and sales tax are suffocating individuals and businesses alike, discouraging investment and job creation. Eliminate the carbon tax and gradually reduce income and sales taxes as the economy grows. Lowering taxes will create an environment that encourages growth, investment, and hiring. Over time, this will lead to more government revenue and long term prosperity for British Columbia.

Healthcare reform is equally urgent. British Columbians are stuck with long wait times and underfunded services under the current global budgeting model, which rewards inefficiency. It’s time to shift to a results-driven funding model that ties hospital funding to performance, pushing for better outcomes and more patient-centred care. Introducing market-structured health services to inject competition and private sector involvement will drive innovation and lead to higher-quality healthcare at lower costs for everyone.

British Columbia is rich in natural resources, but energy policies are holding back growth and innovation. The province must prioritize energy exploration and development, including building pipelines and energy corridors. You must remove subsidies for green energy projects and let the market decide on the best energy solutions. Privatizing BC Hydro is a necessary step – introducing competition in the electricity market would drive efficiency and lower costs for consumers. The mining sector offers another critical opportunity to stimulate the economy.

Encouraging responsible resource extraction while ensuring that these industries pay their fair share of taxes is key. The goal is to strike a balance between promoting economic growth and ensuring that the public benefits from the revenues generated by these industries.

The province must also reassess its priorities on environmental policies. While environmental sustainability is important, BC’s net-zero goals too often put ideology ahead of practicality. You must expand the use of natural gas and explore nuclear energy as viable alternatives. This approach will balance environmental responsibility with economic growth.

The forestry sector, another key part of BC’s economy, is being suffocated by regulatory activism. You must adopt a more proactive approach to forest management and make it harder for environmental extremists to stop logging operations without valid reasons.

Responsible resource extraction and environmental sustainability can and must coexist, but achieving this requires evidence-based, balanced approaches. These strategies will ensure that both industries and the environment thrive together.

Education in British Columbia also needs a major overhaul. Parental choice is key – introduce competition and innovation by supporting charter schools and homeschooling as alternatives to traditional public schooling. At the same time, ensure that skilled trades are valued just as highly as university degrees. This will help build a diverse workforce ready to tackle tomorrow’s challenges.

You have a rare and powerful opportunity. By prioritizing individual rights, open markets, and transparency, you can unlock British Columbia’s full potential. Embracing evidence-based, free-market solutions in housing, taxes, healthcare, and energy will lead to the province’s dynamic, competitive, and prosperous future. Bold leadership is what British Columbians need now – seize this moment and make the tough decisions that will define BC’s future for the better.

David Leis is the Frontier Centre for Public Policy’s vice president for development and engagement and host of the Leaders on the Frontier podcast.