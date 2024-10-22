Key Policy Ideas for Saskatchewan

Elections present opportunities to discuss critical policies, though surprisingly politicians often say the opposite: Some claim elections are not the best time to discuss policy. That means it is up to individual citizens to ensure that candidates tackle policies and ideas. So here is a Saskatchewan primer for citizens to ask their candidates about.

As Saskatchewan approaches its next election, the Frontier Centre for Public Policy presents a series of bold proposals to strengthen provincial autonomy and enhance individual freedoms. The key ideas include reinforcing parental rights in education, allowing parents greater control over their children’s learning environment and pushing back against imposed ideologies. Frontier also advocates for energy independence by resisting federal “Just Transition” efforts to phase out the hydrocarbon industry, ensuring the province maintains economic stability through local control over its resources.

Other proposals emphasize fiscal responsibility, with calls to reduce taxes and limit government spending and free speech protections, aiming to safeguard individuals and businesses from federal policies perceived as overly restrictive. Frontier supports healthcare reforms, introducing more private sector options to relieve pressure on the public system while maintaining universal access for essential services. Environmental policies grounded in economic freedom—as opposed to federal mandates like carbon taxes—are also a key theme, along with a push for school choice to increase competition and improve education quality. These proposals reflect a vision of a more self-reliant and market-oriented Saskatchewan.

This policy document is rooted in classical liberal principles, focusing on individual rights, open markets, and transparency. It encourages a Western Canadian perspective in policy-making, advocating for evidence-driven, free-market solutions to propel the province toward a more prosperous future. The Frontier Centre remains committed to advancing these ideas through research, outreach, and advocacy.

Download the PDF. (2 pages)