Leaders on the Frontier – The Government Wants to Stop Oil Production, Why? – with Gina Pappano

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on October 22, 2024
David Leis | Gina Pappano
Economy | Energy | Video | Leaders on the Frontier

 

We’re killing an industry that is the most productive to Canada.” Gina Pappano, executive director of Investnow inc., says Canada’s greatest resource is under attack and your money is being used to fight this war. She created her company to help fight back against Canada’s attempts to shut down the production of oil and gas. Stopping production doesn’t stop the demand. Is this really about the environment or is there something else going on? (65 minutes).

Watch on YouTube here & here, and Rumble here.

Download the podcast here.

