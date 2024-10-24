NEWSLETTER
Frontier Live on X – Canada’s Foreign Interference Investigation Exposed – with Noe Chartier

Published on October 24, 2024
David Leis | Noe Chartier
Podcast | Video | Politics | Frontier Live On X

 

Noe Chartier, with the Epoch Times, has been covering the latest public inquiry on foreign interference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau taking the stand. What came from his testimony and will the names of the MPs that were involved be released? How does foreign interference in Canadian politics affect you? You may be surprised.  

