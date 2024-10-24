Woke Medicine

NEWSLETTER
Should medical schools in Canada follow suit from Toronto's Metropolitan University and reserve class seats for people of specific race and identity?
Published on October 24, 2024
Frontier Centre
Click below to view the last poll question results:

Has Canada’s multiculturalism failed?

Has Canada’s multiculturalism failed?

Oct 17, 2024

Foreign interference in federal elections, assassinations on Canadian soil, the presence of Chinese ‘police stations,’ and ‘death to Canada’ calls suggest that diaspora politics has gone wrong.

Transparency and Trust in Institutions

Oct 10, 2024

A candidate in the BC election is proposing to make recordings of court proceedings available online if he forms government. Would you support a similar move to promote learning and judicial transparency in your jurisdiction?

Moving the Transgender Debate

Oct 4, 2024

Alberta has proposed legislation to prohibit those under 18 from undergoing irreversible gender affirmation surgery and those under 16 from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy.