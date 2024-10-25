Pastor Frustrated With Differences In Closure Policy During Pandemic

Pastor Steven Flippin outlines that at the beginning of the pandemic his church followed the health orders and made concessions to comply with the government rules. Over time the rules lessened but, the church congregation was still not allowed to sing and Pastor Steven pointed out, “”the King of the church is Jesus Christ and Him alone. Christ commands us to sing””. Frustrated by the numbers of people allowed in Costco at one time but not the church, the Pastor said, “”our church was not in any way flaunting our choice of disobedience. We were simply going about our business quietly, peacefully and allowing any who chose to come in person and worship with us a space to worship””. The church received $250,000 in fines. (37 minutes)

Watch on Rumble.