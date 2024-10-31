NEWSLETTER
Frontier Live on X – Your Standard of Living is Dropping, Are You Worried – with Joe Oliver

  Record debt, more taxes, and a drop in your standard of living, what is happening to Canada? Can we reverse the damage? Former minister of finance and resource development, Joe […]
Published on October 31, 2024
Podcast | Video | Role of Government | Taxation | Frontier Live On X

 

Record debt, more taxes, and a drop in your standard of living, what is happening to Canada? Can we reverse the damage? Former minister of finance and resource development, Joe Oliver, joins host David Leis for a live conversation on the current state of Canada. He was the last finance minister to balance Canada’s budget; can it be done again and why is that important?  

Watch on X (Twitter) and YouTube.

 

Watch previous episodes:

Canada’s Foreign Interference Investigation Exposed – with Noe Chartier

BC, SK & NB Election Breakdown – with Nigel Hannaford

Hamas Supporters vs Canadian Values, Which Side Are You On? – with Philip Carl Salzman

US Election & War in the Middle East – with Teresa Mull

Convoy and Coutts Trials & Mistrials – with Ray McGinnis

Who is Canada’s Next PM? – with Andrew Lawton

Back to School Warnings – with Caylan Ford

