NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

US Election on the Horizon

1 Question: The upcoming US election on November 5 may be highly consequential to Canada. Will the result be more beneficial to Canada if...
Published on October 31, 2024
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

The upcoming US election on November 5 may be highly consequential to Canada. Will the result be more beneficial to Canada if
Vote

Click below to view the last poll question results:

Woke Medicine

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Woke Medicine

Woke Medicine

Oct 24, 2024

Should medical schools in Canada follow suit from Toronto’s Metropolitan University and reserve class seats for people of specific race and identity?

Has Canada’s multiculturalism failed?

Has Canada’s multiculturalism failed?

Oct 17, 2024

Foreign interference in federal elections, assassinations on Canadian soil, the presence of Chinese ‘police stations,’ and ‘death to Canada’ calls suggest that diaspora politics has gone wrong.

Transparency and Trust in Institutions

Transparency and Trust in Institutions

Oct 10, 2024

A candidate in the BC election is proposing to make recordings of court proceedings available online if he forms government. Would you support a similar move to promote learning and judicial transparency in your jurisdiction?