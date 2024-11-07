Frontier Live on X – US Election Breakdown – with Jeffrey Tucker

The US election is over! What happens now? David Leis is pleased to have a conversation with Jeffrey Tucker, prolific columnist, author, and president of the Brownstone Institute. Join the Q&A on YouTube, Facebook and X as they unpack the US election results.
Watch LIVE Thursday November 7, 2024 at 2 PM CST on X (Twitter) and YouTube.
