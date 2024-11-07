NEWSLETTER
Frontier Live on X – US Election Breakdown – with Jeffrey Tucker

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on November 7, 2024
David Leis | Jeffrey A. Tucker
Podcast | Video | Politics

 

The US election is over! What happens now? David Leis is pleased to have a  conversation with Jeffrey Tucker, prolific columnist, author, and president of the Brownstone Institute. Join the Q&A on YouTube, Facebook and X as they unpack the US election results. 

Watch LIVE Thursday November 7, 2024 at 2 PM CST on X (Twitter) and YouTube.

 

Watch previous episodes:

Your Standard of Living is Dropping, Are You Worried – with Joe Oliver

Canada’s Foreign Interference Investigation Exposed – with Noe Chartier

BC, SK & NB Election Breakdown – with Nigel Hannaford

Hamas Supporters vs Canadian Values, Which Side Are You On? – with Philip Carl Salzman

US Election & War in the Middle East – with Teresa Mull

Convoy and Coutts Trials & Mistrials – with Ray McGinnis

 

