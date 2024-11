The Bloc Quebecois wants to amend the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Act to protect the supply-managed sectors of eggs, poultry and dairy products from being subject to changes through international trade concessions. Such protection will guarantee continuous high consumer prices for eggs, chicken and dairy products in Canada rather than allowing competition.

Do you want Parliament to continue protecting a system that fixes food prices? Yes

No Vote

