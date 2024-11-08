Lisa Bernard, a nurse of 31 years, was fired for refusing the second shot because of her vaccine injuries and ended up moving to start a new life. Lisa shared the struggle taught her about herself, “this has taught me is to never doubt myself. I didn’t want the shot. I felt coerced. I felt overwhelmed. I was exhausted with my job. I didn’t think I had any options. Everything was rushed. Everything was pressured. And I have to say if there could be a silver lining with what happened to me, is to never doubt myself again, and I never will.” (21 minutes)

