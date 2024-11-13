NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Leaders on the Frontier – Why Don’t Canadians Care About Politics? – with Cory Morgan

  Is our constitution outdated and unfair to Western Canada? Cory Morgan, author and columnist with the Western Standard, explains why the government favours Ontario and Quebec over Alberta, despite […]
Published on November 13, 2024
Cory Morgan | David Leis
Economy | Video | Role of Government | Leaders on the Frontier | Canada

 

Is our constitution outdated and unfair to Western Canada? Cory Morgan, author and columnist with the Western Standard, explains why the government favours Ontario and Quebec over Alberta, despite equalization payments coming from Alberta to support other provinces. Cory reveals how citizens can have power to influence change in government. Yet only 2% of Canadians are involved in politics—how come? Cory also talks about his new book, The Sovereigntist’s Handbook: Charting the Course to Western Independence. (48 minutes)

Watch on YouTube and Rumble.

Listen to the podcast.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

From Batoche to Kandahar: Canada’s Sacrifices for Peace

From Batoche to Kandahar: Canada’s Sacrifices for Peace

Nov 11, 2024

  There is a grave on a riverbank near Batoche, Saskatchewan. It contains the remains of a soldier from Ontario who died in 1885 under General Middleton during the last battle of the Northwest Rebellion. It has been tended for almost 150 years by the Métis...

Trump Won. Let’s Build That Pipeline, Quick!

Trump Won. Let’s Build That Pipeline, Quick!

Nov 10, 2024

It was May, 2016, when I had the chance to ask Donald Trump if he would approve the Keystone XL pipeline. On that day in Bismarck, North Dakota, he had just secured enough delegates to become the presumptive Republican candidate for president. I asked if he would...