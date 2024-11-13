Leaders on the Frontier – Why Don’t Canadians Care About Politics? – with Cory Morgan

Is our constitution outdated and unfair to Western Canada? Cory Morgan, author and columnist with the Western Standard, explains why the government favours Ontario and Quebec over Alberta, despite equalization payments coming from Alberta to support other provinces. Cory reveals how citizens can have power to influence change in government. Yet only 2% of Canadians are involved in politics—how come? Cory also talks about his new book, The Sovereigntist’s Handbook: Charting the Course to Western Independence. (48 minutes)

