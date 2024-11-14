NEWSLETTER
Canada’s Immigration Policy

Published on November 14, 2024
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

Ottawa’s Immigration Minister declared this week that the era of cheap foreign labour is over, which comes close to an admission that the federal immigration policy has failed.

In your view, federal immigration policy...
Vote

Click below to view the last poll question results:

Supply Management

Supply Management

Nov 7, 2024

The Bloc Quebecois wants to amend the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Act to protect the supply-managed sectors of eggs, poultry and dairy products from being subject to changes through international trade concessions. Such protection will...

US Election on the Horizon

US Election on the Horizon

Oct 31, 2024

1 Question: The upcoming US election on November 5 may be highly consequential to Canada. Will the result be more beneficial to Canada if…

Woke Medicine

Woke Medicine

Oct 24, 2024

Should medical schools in Canada follow suit from Toronto’s Metropolitan University and reserve class seats for people of specific race and identity?