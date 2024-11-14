Frontier Live on X – Unjustified: The Freedom Convoy Book

The impact and fallout of the Freedom Convoy movement are still being felt. Was the Emergencies Act justified? Author Ray McGinnis just published a book with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, Unjustified: The Freedom Convoy, The Emergencies Act, And The Inquiry That Got It Wrong. This book explains the truths regarding the illegal use of the Emergency Measures Act and why this matters to every Canadian.

Listen to this conversation with Ray, host David Leis and Macro Navarro-Genie with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy and podcaster Jason Lavigne.

Watch on X (Twitter) and YouTube, at 2PM CST, November 14, 2024.