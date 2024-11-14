NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Frontier Live on X – Unjustified: The Freedom Convoy Book

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on November 14, 2024
David Leis | Jason Lavigne | Marco Navarro-Genie | Ray McGinnis
Civil Liberties | Podcast | Video | Justice | Frontier Live On X

 

The impact and fallout of the Freedom Convoy movement are still being felt. Was the Emergencies Act justified? Author Ray McGinnis just published a book with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, Unjustified: The Freedom Convoy, The Emergencies Act, And The Inquiry That Got It Wrong. This book explains the truths regarding the illegal use of the Emergency Measures Act and why this matters to every Canadian.

Listen to this conversation with Ray, host David Leis and Macro Navarro-Genie with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy and podcaster Jason Lavigne.

Watch on X (Twitter) and YouTube, at 2PM CST, November 14, 2024.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

How Canadians Lost the Rule of Law

How Canadians Lost the Rule of Law

Nov 10, 2024

  Jordan Peterson’s case brought justice into disrepute   Universal problems are evident in the rejection of Jordan Peterson’s appeal against Ontario’s College of Psychologists (CPO) in Divisional Court. They had sought to re-educate him as a condition for...