Peter Holle is now the Frontier Centre’s Founding President

Winnipeg, November 15, 2024 – After almost 28 years heading the organization, Peter Holle has left his position as President and CEO of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy (FCPP).

Mr. Holle will assume the role of Founding President and remain a member of the Centre’s Board of Directors. David Leis, formerly VP Development and Engagement has assumed the role of President and CEO.

Under the leadership of Mr. Peter Holle, the FCPP has become one of the most important independent think tanks in Canada, with its head office in Winnipeg and staff and expert fellows located across the country and abroad.

“Thanks to Frontier’s team of experts, board members, and loyal supporters, I have been able to advance the discussion of needed transformational policy in Canada and defend our civil society against politically correct narratives that increasingly threaten our freedoms and living standards.

Frontier remains a unique and essential voice in economic and cultural debates on the Prairies and all across Canada,” says Mr. Holle. “It has been a pleasure to work at a job that corresponds so well to my deeply held values. In my new advisory role, I am pleased to support the organization in collaboration with Mr. David Leis, the new CEO.”

“Peter’s Frontier Centre legacy is well positioned to continue pushing the boundaries on higher performing policy as Canada faces unprecedented turbulent economic and social conditions,” says Mr. Wayne Anderson, Chair of the Centre’s Board of Directors. “He leaves behind him a fearless and influential organization that continues to play a much-needed role in building a better tomorrow for all Canadians.”

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy (FCPP) is an independent Canadian public policy think tank based in western Canada whose mission is to explore options for the future by undertaking research and education that supports economic growth and opportunity. Our research aims to analyze current affairs and public policies and develop effective and meaningful ideas for good governance and reform. We provide a platform for public debate and engage with the public through our numerous publications and events.