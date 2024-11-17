Toronto SAUGA 960 AM- Mass Grave Discussion – with Brian Giesbrecht

Retired judge and Senior Fellow at Frontier Centre for Public Policy discuss claims of mass graves with Toronto SAUGA 960 AM radio host Richard Syrett. (12 minutes) November 14, 2024.
Retired judge and Senior Fellow at Frontier Centre for Public Policy discuss claims of mass graves with Toronto SAUGA 960 AM radio host Richard Syrett. (12 minutes) November 14, 2024.
Share | Email | Print
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
MORE NEWS
No. One outrageous lie was quickly discounted, yet another lives on, to the detriment of everybody involved. "My brother Rufus saw them take all those children and stand them up next to a big ditch, and then the soldiers shot them all and they all fell into...
Will the nightmare ever end? Indigenous families across Canada have been lied to about their history for a long time. Some of their leaders have been exploiting their grief and feeding it with new allegations of cruelty to extract billions from taxpayers. For...
Even the Kamloops band is backing away from its most extreme claim, that 'bodies were found' The price we are being told that we must pay to achieve “reconciliation” is becoming clear. We must pretend to believe a lie. The lie is that 215, and then thousands, of...