Toronto SAUGA 960 AM- Mass Grave Discussion – with Brian Giesbrecht

  Retired judge and Senior Fellow at Frontier Centre for Public Policy discuss claims of mass graves with Toronto SAUGA 960 AM radio host Richard Syrett. (12 minutes) November 14, […]
Published on November 17, 2024
Brian Giesbrecht | Richard Syrett
Audio | Reconciliation | Residential Schools

 

Retired judge and Senior Fellow at Frontier Centre for Public Policy discuss claims of mass graves with Toronto SAUGA 960 AM radio host Richard Syrett. (12 minutes) November 14, 2024.

 

GIESBRECHT: Another Mass Grave?

Nov 17, 2024

No. One outrageous lie was quickly discounted, yet another lives on, to the detriment of everybody involved.   "My brother Rufus saw them take all those children and stand them up next to a big ditch, and then the soldiers shot them all and they all fell into...

The Indigenous Nightmare Continues

Nov 6, 2024

  Will the nightmare ever end? Indigenous families across Canada have been lied to about their history for a long time. Some of their leaders have been exploiting their grief and feeding it with new allegations of cruelty to extract billions from taxpayers. For...