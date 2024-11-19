NEWSLETTER
The Most Devastating Report So Far

Brownstone Institute
Published on November 19, 2024
Brownstone Institute | Jay Bhattacharya
Civil Liberties | Commentary | COVID-19 | Economy

 

The House report on HHS Covid propaganda is devastating. The Biden administration spent almost $1 billion to push falsehoods about Covid vaccines, boosters, and masks on the American people. If a pharma company had run the campaign, it would have been fined out of existence.

HHS engaged a PR firm, the Fors Marsh Group (FMG), for the propaganda campaign. The main goal was to increase Covid vax uptake. The strategy: 1. Exaggerate Covid mortality risk 2. Downplay the fact that there was no good evidence that the Covid vax stops transmission.

 

Read the full report from the Brownstone Institute.

 

