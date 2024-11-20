Frontier Centre for Public Policy Names David Leis as New President

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 1, 2024 – Winnipeg, MB – The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is pleased to announce the appointment of David Leis as its new President and CEO. Previously serving as the Centre’s Vice President of Development and Engagement, Mr. Leis brings a wealth of leadership experience and an enduring commitment to Frontier’s mission of promoting public policy that empowers Canadians and strengthens their prosperity.

Wayne Anderson, Chair of the Frontier Centre Board, expressed enthusiasm about the Board’s decision: “David Leis is a principled and talented leader. We are confident he will usher in a new era of growth and prosperity for Frontier.”

David Leis shared his excitement for this new role: “I am delighted with the opportunity to continue the essential work of Frontier with our talented team and partners. Especially, at a time when Canada is at a crossroads. Through evidence-based research and public outreach, we will increase our efforts to educate Canadians on the benefits of a free and prosperous society. I am deeply committed to building a stronger national community supporting Frontier’s vision.” Mr. Leis expressed his appreciation for Frontier’s Founding President, Peter Holle, for his past leadership and support.

David Leis’s distinguished background spans roles across the public, private, and education sectors. His early career included a historic achievement: at only nineteen, Leis became the youngest elected official in Waterloo Region, serving as a Councillor and a Mayor for nearly a decade. In the following years, he held senior positions, including CEO of the Greater Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, Senior Vice President at Red River College Polytechnic in Manitoba, and executive roles with British Columbia and Ontario universities. He also served as an executive with one of Canada’s largest automation engineering firms and led successful organizational restructures, such as the reorganization of the Regional Municipality of Waterloo.

Leis’s educational background further reinforces his commitment to informed and principled public policy. He studied at the University of Waterloo, Ryerson University, and the University of Toronto. He holds a master’s degree in public policy from Queen’s University and was awarded the prestigious Norman Rogers Prize. His expertise in policy, governance, and economic development has prepared him to lead the Frontier Centre in its mission of promoting sound governance principles and advancing market-driven solutions to Canada’s economic and social challenges.

Mr. Leis, who hosts Frontier’s popular “Leaders on the Frontier” program, has amplified the Centre’s mission, reaching a national and international audience with meaningful policy discussions on Canada’s most pressing issues.

Frontier’s mission is to improve awareness of the principles that form the bedrock of a free society in addressing Canada’s economic and social challenges from a Western Canadian perspective. In the year ahead, Frontier will continue to expand its impact by providing action-oriented solutions to policymakers, supported by our national network of partners, donors, and supporters.

About the Frontier Centre for Public Policy

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is a non-partisan think tank dedicated to promoting the principles of a free society. Through research, events, media, and public engagement, Frontier fosters a better understanding of the value of free markets, limited government, and individual freedoms, contributing to a more prosperous Canada.

