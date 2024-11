For decades we’ve heard the fearful stories about climate change, from oceans taking over coastal cities, to stronger hurricanes and heat domes—but what does the science say? Michelle Stirling, with Friends of Science, says that humans are not to blame for climate change and that the Canada Carbon Tax will not save the planet; instead it will drown the middle class. (52 minutes)

