Free money is not free

The federal government announced it will give Canadians a temporary break on the GST applied to some products and send a $250 cheque to help with the affordability crisis. But is more government spending really the right strategy to combat rising prices?
Published on November 22, 2024
Frontier Centre
The federal government announced it will give Canadians a temporary break on the GST applied to some products and send a $250 cheque to help with the affordability crisis.

But is more government spending really the right strategy to combat rising prices?
Canada’s Immigration Policy

