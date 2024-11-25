Frontier Centre for Public Policy Appoints Dr. Marco Navarro-Génie as Vice President of Research and Policy

rontier Centre for Public Policy Appoints Dr. Marco Navarro-Génie as Vice President of Research and Policy

Winnipeg, Manitoba – November 25, 2024 – The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Marco Navarro-Génie as Vice President of Research and Policy. Dr. Navarro-Génie brings a wealth of academic excellence, policy expertise, and executive leadership to the organization. His mandate includes rebuilding and strengthening Frontier’s policy team and taking its research initiatives to the next level.

David Leis, the new President of the Frontier Centre, commented on the appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Marco Navarro-Génie back to the Frontier Centre. His extensive academic credentials, policy experience, and leadership in similar organizations make him invaluable to our team. Marco’s return marks a significant step forward in expanding and deepening our policy work, ensuring that Frontier remains a leader in public policy research and advocacy.”

Dr. Navarro-Génie holds a Bachelor of Arts from Concordia University, as well as a Master of Arts and a Ph.D. from the University of Calgary. He taught in Canadian universities for 20 years.

In the realm of public policy, Dr. Navarro-Génie served as the fourth President of the Atlantic Institute for Market Studies (AIMS) in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and was Vice President of Research at Frontier from 2010–2013 during one of Frontier’s most productive periods. He brings institutional memory, a deep understanding of Frontier’s mission, and a strong commitment to advancing better policy solutions to Canada’s social and economic challenges.

Dr. Navarro-Génie has demonstrated a strong commitment to governance and charitable work. He is a co-founder and Director of Nurses for Sustainable Care (NFSC), a former director of the International Centre for Human Rights and Democratic Development (Rights and Democracy), a former Director of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), and served as President of CIVITAS from 2017 to 2019. This year, he received the King Charles III Coronation Medal for exemplary public service.

Expressing his enthusiasm about rejoining the Frontier Centre, Dr. Navarro-Génie stated: “I am thrilled to return to the Frontier family after all these years. I look forward to collaborating with the new team to advance our mission of fostering informed public policy discussions and contributing to developing Frontier’s full potential.”

Frontier’s mission is to improve awareness of the principles that form the bedrock of a free society in addressing Canada’s economic and social challenges from a Western Canadian perspective. In the year ahead, Frontier will continue to expand its impact by providing action-oriented solutions to policymakers, supported by its national network of partners, donors, and supporters.

