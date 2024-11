What does woke mean? And why should we care about it?

Eric Kaufmann, author and professor of politics at the University of Buckingham in the UK joins David on the podcast. Eric shares that wokeness is not a fad but a cultural revolution—a movement that can only be stopped by a drastic intervention in our institutions and culture. He speaks about what we can do to make changes and also talks about his new book, The Third Awokening. (82 minutes)

