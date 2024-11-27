Canada is at a Crossroads. It is Time to Reclaim our Prosperity and Freedom

Canada is at a tipping point. Years of poor policy choices, fiscal mismanagement, and divisive leadership have left us with rising costs, overburdened services, and diminishing opportunities. For a country that has long been a beacon of prosperity and freedom, this decline should be a wake-up call.

Yet, it’s not too late to change course. Canada has the resources, the talent, and the democratic foundations to thrive. But doing so requires a clear-eyed focus on what matters most: responsible leadership, sustainable policies, and a commitment to uniting Canadians around shared values.

Canada has lost its edge. Over the past decade, Canada’s national debt has skyrocketed to $1.4 trillion, with annual interest payments exceeding $55 billion. That money could have gone toward reducing hospital wait times, building affordable housing, or supporting education. Instead, it’s being funnelled into servicing a debt built on unchecked government spending.

Meanwhile, Canada’s natural resource sector, once a pillar of our economy, is under siege. Over $150 billion in resource projects have been cancelled or stalled, not because of market conditions but due to regulatory roadblocks and punitive taxes like the carbon tax. These policies haven’t significantly reduced emissions but have made life more expensive for Canadians.

Immigration, a vital part of Canada’s story, has been mismanaged, with record-high targets exceeding one million newcomers annually. While immigration enriches our country, these levels are straining infrastructure, housing, and public services. Canadians are increasingly frustrated as their opportunities dwindle in a system that cannot meet demand.

Fixing these issues isn’t about grand gestures or empty rhetoric – it’s about practical, targeted actions that prioritize Canadians’ needs. Here’s how we can start:

Reduce red tape, taxes and the size of government

Excessive regulation stifles innovation and investment, while high taxes burden families and businesses. Streamlining processes and reducing tax rates will make Canada more competitive globally and more affordable domestically. Meanwhile, the federal government workforce has ballooned by 40 per cent since 2015, yet appears to be delivering diminishing results.

Demand accountable leadership

Canada needs leaders who focus on uniting the country, not dividing it along ideological lines. Fiscal responsibility must return to the forefront, ensuring public money is spent wisely on priorities like health care, housing, and infrastructure.

Unleash our resource potential

Canada’s natural resources are an economic and strategic advantage. Removing excessive regulations, supporting responsible development, and building infrastructure to access global markets will create jobs, boost revenues, and solidify our position as an energy leader.

Recalibrate immigration policy

Welcoming newcomers is critical, but it must be done sustainably. Immigration targets should align with the country’s needs and ability to provide adequate housing, health care, and education. This approach ensures successful integration and maintains the public’s trust in our immigration system.

Foster innovation and competitiveness

Research and development are critical to improving productivity and driving economic growth. Removing interprovincial trade barriers will unleash tens of billions in value and create a unified market that benefits all Canadians.

Protect freedoms and national identity

Canada was built on the principles of freedom – of speech, religion, and opportunity. These values must be defended against policies that erode them. Our national identity should unite us, not divide us.

Address affordability

The housing crisis is a national emergency. Increasing supply and reducing regulatory delays can help bring prices down. Meanwhile, policies to lower inflation and reduce energy costs will relieve the financial strain on families.

Canada has everything it needs to succeed: vast resources, a skilled and diverse population, and a tradition of democratic governance. What we lack is a government that listens and puts Canadians first.

The time has come for citizens to demand better. That means electing leaders who prioritize practical solutions over ideology, holding policymakers accountable for their decisions, and pushing back against policies that divide us.

Canada’s future is not set in stone. It depends on the choices we make today. Let’s make the right ones – so we can reclaim our prosperity, restore our freedoms, and ensure that Canada remains a land of opportunity for generations to come.

Published by Troy Media.

David Leis is President and CEO of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy and host of the Leaders on the Frontier podcast.