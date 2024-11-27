Invitation To a Virtual Book Launch

NEW BOOK

From Truth Comes Reconciliation: An Assessment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report (2nd Edition)Edited by Rodney A. Clifton and Mark DeWolf

Published and distributed by Sutherland House Press, 2024.

In recent years the level of trust and mutual understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians has arguably decreased, due in part to a 2021 report that 215 Indigenous children had been buried in a Kamloops, B.C. residential schoolyard. The impact of this highly publicized but questionable claim on the views of many Canadians makes a second edition of From Truth Comes Reconciliation sensible and necessary.

By looking closely at the TRC’s 6-volume Final Report and related issues, this book might widen the perspective of those who were deeply shocked by the Kamloops IRS story. Canadians need to be well-informed to understand their history clearly and make wise and just decisions about their country’s future. This book sets out to inform them.

One notable addition in the second edition is the detailed effort of a former IRS staff member to gather testimony from ex-IRS employees and students. It features a new Introduction and revised Conclusion, highlighting how the TRC’s Summary and Legacy Reports have shaped the current IRS narrative and influenced Indigenous leaders, the federal government, and the media.

